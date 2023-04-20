XYO (XYO) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $64.50 million and approximately $863,543.95 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.70 or 1.00059746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

