Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4.4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73. 63,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 160,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.