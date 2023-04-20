Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4.4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73. 63,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 160,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.