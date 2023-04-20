Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 573,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NetEase Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DAO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

