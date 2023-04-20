Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading 15.6% Higher

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97. 136,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Yumanity Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yumanity Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

