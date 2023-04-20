Zacks Research Comments on Shopify Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

