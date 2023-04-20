Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.27). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

