1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 3.2 %

FLWS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 354,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,784. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $697.57 million, a P/E ratio of 215.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.88 million during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $8,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 583,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 243,298 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

