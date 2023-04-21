109,343 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

