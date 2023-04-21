109,343 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
