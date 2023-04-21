1,225,312 Shares in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,225,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,719,000. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JUCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 47,561 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

