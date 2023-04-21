12,485 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

