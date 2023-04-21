166,776 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 4.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,462,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 459,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

