19,643 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 7,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.