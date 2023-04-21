19,643 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.2 %
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
About F&G Annuities & Life
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F&G Annuities & Life (FG)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.