1st Source Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 9,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

