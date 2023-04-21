25,893 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.8% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,680. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

