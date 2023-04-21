2U (TWOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 106.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.