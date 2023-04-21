31,838 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uranium Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Several analysts have commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

UEC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,662. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $972.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.