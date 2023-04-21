7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51.05 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00011218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $51.05 million and $26,574.41 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.14626394 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,655.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

