84,729 Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Bought by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,237 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

