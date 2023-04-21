888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Acquires £15,600 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,304.54).

888 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 76.85 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. 888 Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £343.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.60.

Get 888 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

888 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.