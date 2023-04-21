9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $631.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $618.34 and a 200-day moving average of $559.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

