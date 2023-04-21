9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $482.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,080. The stock has a market cap of $449.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

