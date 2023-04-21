9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,135. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

