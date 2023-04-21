9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $66.19. 66,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,615. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.