9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.62. 543,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

