9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $218.37. 1,311,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,036. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

