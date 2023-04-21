9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.09. The stock had a trading volume of 103,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,573. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $151.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

