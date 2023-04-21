9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,347 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 2.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,987,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWL stock remained flat at $97.96 on Friday. 13,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $103.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.