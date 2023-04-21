9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,904 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 70,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.