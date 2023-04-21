9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $75.74. 2,921,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.