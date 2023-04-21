9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,746. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

