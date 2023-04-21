Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,905,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 9,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

