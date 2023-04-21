Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABT opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.