Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,281.56

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,281.56 ($15.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,228 ($15.20). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($15.32), with a volume of 222,935 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -687.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,278.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,271.91.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 35.25 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,154.70%.

Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,406 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,716.16 ($61,522.29). 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.