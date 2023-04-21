abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 0.6%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.89). 599,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 757,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.89).

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.03. The stock has a market cap of £296.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

