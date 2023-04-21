Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 11,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

