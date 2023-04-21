Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,012,000 after buying an additional 923,067 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

