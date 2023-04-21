Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,630,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,980. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 159.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 299.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,046 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 273,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

