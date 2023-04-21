accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.53

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.53 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 681.16 ($8.43). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.44), with a volume of 460,220 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.81) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £283.11 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 731.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.