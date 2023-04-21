Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Acer Stock Performance
ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Acer has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.98.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acer (ACEYY)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.