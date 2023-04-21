Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Acer Stock Performance

ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Acer has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Get Acer alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.