Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.33 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after buying an additional 563,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

