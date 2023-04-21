Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
