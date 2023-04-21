Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

