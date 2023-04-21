Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 5,385 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. 267,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,764. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

