Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 601 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

