Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 283,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.