Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

