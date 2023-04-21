Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 11,790 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

