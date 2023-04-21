Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,479. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

