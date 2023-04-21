Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,323,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

