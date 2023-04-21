Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,878 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.46. 21,687,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,179,359. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company has a market cap of $665.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

