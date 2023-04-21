Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 5,849 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.71. 1,822,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

